corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

AMSG Futbol Club

TICKETS
ABOUT
HALL OF FAME

Our Fútbol Club

We are AMSG Fútbol Club , representing USL League Two, USL Woman’s & USL Academy based in North Orange County.

In the heart of North OC, AMSG FC stands as the premier fútbol club dedicated to fostering a thriving community. Our commitment to excellence is encapsulated in the four pillars: Technical, Tactical, Physiological, and Mental, which define the essence of our competitive environment.

AMSG FC is committed to building a robust fútbol community by prioritizing youth programs, engaging fans through exciting initiatives, fostering local partnerships, and contributing to charitable endeavors that give back to the community. Additionally, we aim to enhance accessibility by reaching out to schools and investing in facilities that serve as hubs for soccer development and recreation.

Learn More
Alt Image Attribute

Latest News

Alt Image Attribute

Roster

Alt Image Attribute

Schedule

Alt Image Attribute

Tickets

Alt Image Attribute

Community

AMSG USL Academy Holds OCSC Academy to 1-1 Draw in Competitive League Match

By: Jennifer Guizar Orange County, CA – August 13, 2025 – AMSG FC’s USL Academy side earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Orange County SC’s USL Championship Academy in a […]
Read


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES AND MORE

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to the USL privacy policy and agree to receive emails from USL.