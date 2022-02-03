Our Fútbol Club

We are AMSG Fútbol Club , representing USL League Two, USL Woman’s & USL Academy based in North Orange County.

In the heart of North OC, AMSG FC stands as the premier fútbol club dedicated to fostering a thriving community. Our commitment to excellence is encapsulated in the four pillars: Technical, Tactical, Physiological, and Mental, which define the essence of our competitive environment.

AMSG FC is committed to building a robust fútbol community by prioritizing youth programs, engaging fans through exciting initiatives, fostering local partnerships, and contributing to charitable endeavors that give back to the community. Additionally, we aim to enhance accessibility by reaching out to schools and investing in facilities that serve as hubs for soccer development and recreation.